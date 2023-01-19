ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence-powered chatbot, has taken the internet and social media by storm.

Users have tried it from a variety of purposes from writing a leave application from work in the style of Shashi Tharoor to asking relationship advice to the bot. It has even been listed as a co-author in some scientific papers.

Over at the World Economic Forum at Davos, where some of the world’s rich and powerful have congregated, ChatGPT is a hot topic of discussion and business titans can’t seem to make up their mind about it. See where what Jeff Maggioncalda, the CEO of Coursera, has to say on the threat and potential of ChatGPT.

We decided to ask the bot to write a one-hour speech for India's Union Budget 2023-24 in the style of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's earlier budget speeches, using numbers, and quotes, highlighting the government's achievements and the road ahead. We also asked it to include an appropriate quote from an Indian poet's works.

Here's what came out:

Dear Members of Parliament, distinguished guests, and citizens of India,

Dear Members of Parliament, distinguished guests, and citizens of India,

I stand before you today to present the Union Budget for the financial year 2023-24, with a sense of pride and responsibility. As the Finance Minister of India, it is my honor to present the economic roadmap of our great nation for the coming year. I would like to begin by highlighting the government's achievements over the past year. Despite the unprecedented challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, our economy has shown remarkable resilience. The GDP growth rate for the current fiscal year is expected to be around 11.5%, and we have managed to keep inflation under control at 4.6%. Our fiscal deficit, at 9.5% of GDP, is also lower than expected. As we move forward, our focus will be on reviving the economy and creating jobs. We will be increasing the allocation for the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana to INR 1,500 crore, with the aim of providing affordable housing to all by 2022. We will also be launching a new scheme to provide skill training to the youth, with an allocation of INR 3,000 crore. We will also be focusing on the agriculture sector, which is the backbone of our economy. The allocation for the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana will be increased to INR 17,000 crore, to provide insurance coverage to our farmers. We will also be launching a new scheme to provide income support to small and marginal farmers, with an allocation of INR 5,000 crore. In addition to these schemes, we will be increasing the allocation for the National Health Mission to INR 35,000 crore, to strengthen our healthcare system and provide better healthcare facilities to all citizens. We will also be increasing the allocation for the National Education Mission to INR 99,300 crore, to improve the quality of education in our country. As we move forward, we must remember the words of the great Indian poet Rabindranath Tagore, who said, "Where the mind is without fear and the head is held high, where knowledge is free, where the world has not been broken up into fragments by narrow domestic walls." Let us strive to build a nation where every citizen has the opportunity to fulfill their potential, and where the economy is strong and inclusive. In conclusion, I would like to thank the honorable members of parliament, and the citizens of India for their support and trust. I assure you that this budget has been prepared with the objective of reviving the economy, creating jobs, and ensuring the welfare of all citizens. Thank you. The first obvious limitation to the speech, apart from its summary nature, is that the numbers are outdated. That's because ChatGPT's database is updated only till September 2021. In the bot's own words: The speech I wrote is a hypothetical scenario and not based on any actual announcements made by the Indian Government, so it may not reflect the actual budget proposals or policies of the Indian Government. Additionally, I cannot predict future events or the economic impact of any policy, so the growth rates, allocation figures, and schemes mentioned in the speech are for illustrative purposes only and should not be taken as actual predictions. Also, I am a language model and may not be aware of any specific context or constraints that would affect the budget or government policies. While writing a budget speech may find the bot out of depth, there are a lot of other areas where you can use chatGPT.

