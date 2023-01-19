 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
We asked ChatGPT to write the Union Budget 2023-24 speech. Here's the result.

Moneycontrol News
Jan 19, 2023 / 04:15 PM IST

ChatGPT's speech for Union Buddget 2023-24 contained references to the PM Awas Yojana, PM Fasal Bima Yojana, National Health Mission and National Education Mission. It also quoted the works of Rabindranath Tagore

ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence-powered chatbot, has taken the internet and social media by storm.

Users have tried it from a variety of purposes from writing a leave application from work in the style of Shashi Tharoor to asking relationship advice to the bot. It has even been listed as a co-author in some scientific papers.

Over at the World Economic Forum at Davos, where some of the world’s rich and powerful have congregated, ChatGPT is a hot topic of discussion and business titans can’t seem to make up their mind about it. See where what Jeff Maggioncalda, the CEO of Coursera, has to say on the threat and potential of ChatGPT.

We decided to ask the bot to write a one-hour speech for India's Union Budget 2023-24 in the style of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's earlier budget speeches, using numbers, and quotes, highlighting the government's achievements and the road ahead. We also asked it to include an appropriate quote from an Indian poet's works.

Here's what came out:

Dear Members of Parliament, distinguished guests, and citizens of India,