Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro launched with MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC, 120Hz AMOLED Display, 120W Charging

Nov 22, 2022 / 07:52 PM IST

Vivo has officially unveiled the X90 series in China. The Vivo X90 series brings the first smartphone to feature the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipsets.

The Vivo X90 series also features Zeiss Optics with Zeiss T* Lens Coating. The company’s new X90 line-up including the vanilla Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro, and Vivo X90 Pro+. However, our focus here will be on the Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro’s specifications.

Vivo X90 Price

The Vivo X90 price in China is set CNY 3,699 (Roughly 42,300) for the 8GB/128GB model. Additionally, the Vivo X90 also comes in 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB, and 12GB/512GB configurations that will set you back CNY 3,999 (Roughly Rs 45,750), CNY 4,499 (Roughly Rs 51,450), and CNY 4,999 (Roughly Rs 57,200), respectively.

Vivo X90 Pro Price

The Vivo X90 Pro price in China is set CNY 4,999 (Roughly 57,200) for the 8GB/256GB model. Additionally, the Vivo X90 Pro also comes in 12GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB configurations that will set you back CNY 5,499 (Roughly Rs 62,900) and CNY 5,999 (Roughly Rs 68,600), respectively.