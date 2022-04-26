Vivo X80, Vivo X80 Pro arrive in China with MediaTek Dimensity 9000, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoCs; global launch set for May 8

The Vivo X80 series has officially been unveiled in China. The line-up includes the Vivo X80 and Vivo X80 Pro. However, contrary to previous rumours, there’s no Vivo X80 Pro+ this time out, instead, the Vivo X80 Pro uses the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

Vivo X80, Vivo X80 Pro Price

The Vivo X80 features a starting price of CNY 3,699 (Roughly Rs 43,250) for the base model. The Vivo X80 Pro’s price in China starts from CNY 5,499 (Roughly Rs 64,300) for the base model with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. However, the Vivo X80 Pro model with the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC will start from CNY 5,999 (Roughly Rs 70,100).

Vivo X80 Series International Availability

The Vivo X80 and X80 Pro will be available in international markets on May 8. However, Vivo is yet to confirm the official launch date of the X80 series in India.

Vivo X80 Pro Specifications

The Vivo X80 Pro comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset or MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC. While there’s no confirmation about which version of the Vivo X80 Pro will make its debut globally, we believe it will be the Snapdragon variant. The phone can also be configured with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The phone also features a 27-layer VC cooling system, a HiFi audio chip, and NFC with a wider range, stereo speakers, and an IP68 rating. The phone will run Android 12-based Origin OS Ocean in China and Funtouch OS 12 outside China. The handset packs a 4,700 mAh battery with 80W fast-charging support and 50W wireless charging support.

The Vivo X80 Pro sports a 6.78-inch QHD+ E5 LTPO2 AMOLED panel from Samsung. The LTPO2 technology enables support for an adaptive refresh rate, scaling between 1Hz to 120Hz. Additionally, the X80 Pro will also use an ultrasonic fingerprint reader, which was previously unique to Samsung.

For optics, the Vivo X80 Pro uses a custom 50 MP, 1/1.3" Samsung-made ISOCELL GNV sensor with optical stabilization, laser AF, and Pixel Shift technology. The main camera is paired with a dedicated Sony IMX663 12 MP portrait lens with 2x zoom and gimbal-like OIS. You also get an 8 MP optically stabilised periscope lens with 5x optical zoom and a 48 MP Sony IMX598 ultrawide shooter.

The Vivo X80 Pro comes with a custom V1+ ISP for improved low light performance. All the rear camera lenses also benefit from Zeiss T* lens coating. On the front, the Vivo X80 Pro+ opts for a 32 MP selfie camera. The Vivo X80 Pro is available in AG glass, vegan leather or ceramic back finishes depending on the colours.

Vivo X80 Specifications

The Vivo X80 is only available in a single MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC. The phone can also be configured with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone will run Android 12-based Origin OS Ocean in China and Funtouch OS 12 outside China. The Vivo X80 packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 80W fast-charging support, although wireless charging is the noticeable absentee here.

The vanilla Vivo X80 gets a 6.78-inch FHD+ Samsung E5 AMOLED display, although it doesn’t use the same LTPO2 technology as its ‘Pro’ counterpart. The screen boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1500 nits and 100 percent DCI-P3 coverage. For optics, the Vivo X80 uses a 50 MP Sony IMX866 RGBW sensor with f/1.75 aperture and OIS.

The main camera is paired with a downgraded 12 MP Sony IMX663 ultrawide shooter and a 12 MP portrait lens with 2x zoom. The selfie camera is the same as that on the X80 Pro. The vanilla X80 loses the IP68 rating and the ultrasonic under-display fingerprint reader. The X80 is available in Black, Cyan, and Orange colours.