 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTechnology

Vivo V27 Pro vs OnePlus 11R: Which is India's best smartphone under Rs 40,000 in 2023?

Carlsen Martin
Mar 05, 2023 / 07:45 PM IST

Vivo V27 Pro, OnePlus 11R full specifications compared.

The Vivo V27 series was unveiled in India last week. The line-up brings two new smartphones into the fray, including the Vivo V27 and Vivo V27 Pro. We will focus on the top-end phone in the line-up during this comparison, the Vivo V27 Pro 5G.

The Vivo V27 Pro price in India starts from Rs 37,999. In our first impressions of the Vivo V27 Pro, we noted that it featured significant upgrades over its predecessor and could very-well contend for the spot of best smartphone under Rs 40,000 in India. And in that aspect, it has one main competitor for the title of best smartphone under 40,000 in 2023, the OnePlus 11R 5G. So let’s compare the specifications of the Vivo V27 Pro 5G and OnePlus 11R and see who comes out on top.

OnePlus 11R 5G vs Vivo V27 Pro 5G

Specs OnePlus 11R 5G Vivo V27 Pro 5G
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 MediaTek Dimensity 8200
Display 6.74-inch FHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz, HDR10+ 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz, HDR10+
RAM 8GB/16GB LPDDR5X 8GB/16GB LPDDR5
Storage 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1
Rear Cameras 50 MP with OIS + 8 MP Ultrawide + 2 MP Macro 50 MP with OIS + 8 MP Ultrawide + 2 MP Macro
Front Camera 16 MP, f/2.4 50 MP, f/2.5
Battery 5,000 mAh, 100W Wired Charging 4,600 mAh, 66W Wired Charging
Software Android 13, OxygenOS 13 Android 13, Funtouch OS 13
Colours  Galactic Silver, Sonic Black  Magic Blue, Noble Black
Price Rs 39,999 Rs 37,999
Design & Build

When it comes to the design, the sleek aesthetics of the Vivo V27 Pro coupled with the display’s extreme curvature gives the Vivo V27 Pro a slight edge in its design. Additionally, the V27 Pro also has a unique colour charging back panel, which does give it an edge in the aesthetics department. On the flip side, the OnePlus 11R 5G features glass protection on the front and back as well as a metal frame as opposed to a plastic frame on the Vivo V27 Pro. The Vivo V27 Pro is easily one of the sleekest smartphones we’ve used and it doesn’t feel cheap but the OnePlus 11R does have the edge in terms of overall build quality.

Also Read: Vivo V27 Pro Review in Five Minutes: Is it the best smartphone under Rs 40,000 in India?