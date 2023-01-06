 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
UK's CMA extends investigation on Microsoft and Activision Blizzard deal

Jan 06, 2023 / 12:49 PM IST

This means Microsoft will now have to wait longer while the CMA decides on the approval of the deal

United Kingdom's Competitions and Markets Authority (CMA) has extended its timeline for the investigation of Microsoft's proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

The CMA said that it would now publish its findings from phase two of the investigation on April 26, 2023. The previous deadline was March 1, 2023.

According to GamesIndustry.biz, the watchdog said that despite the new date, it aims to complete its report, "as soon as possible and in advance of this date."

The reason given for the delay was the complexity of the investigation which would require parsing through a, "large volume of evidence, as well as main party and third party submissions."

In December of last year, The CMA held hearings with the companies involved, as well as going through requests and submissions from both parties. This process is expected to continue in January.

The CMA plans to wrap up the hearings by the middle of February, and the final deadline for Microsoft and Activision Blizzard to submit requests or evidence will be March 2023.