Twitter will stop SMS 2FA for free users from March 20: Here's what you can do to secure your account

Moneycontrol News
Mar 18, 2023 / 05:40 PM IST

Users will either need to pay for Twitter Blue to keep two-factor authentication or disable it and set it up through a third-party app

Last month, Twitter announced that it will no longer provide SMS two-factor authentication to non-paying members.

To keep the security feature enabled, you can either sign up for Twitter Blue for Rs 650 per month or disable the two-factor authentication and use a third-party app to secure your account instead. Either way, the clock is ticking.

What is two-factor authentication? 

Two-factor authentication (2FA) is a security feature which uses a double check to confirm your identity when you log in. If you have 2FA enabled, when you input your password, the service will also ask for a short security code.