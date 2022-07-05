TCS to power Finnish steel giant Outokumpu's digital transformation

India's largest IT company - Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) - will be transforming the IT backbone of Outokumpu - a Finnish company which is a global leader in stainless steel. TCS has been roped to develop a cloud-based digital core for the steel maker, to reduce its carbon footprint. The contract will be a multi-year partnership to build a new-age hybrid cloud platform.

Subhadipta Samantray, Country Head, TCS Finland said, “This partnership represents an expansion of TCS’ footprint in the Finnish manufacturing sector, further strengthening our position as a growth and transformation partner in the region.” TCS has over 592,000 of the world’s best-trained consultants in 46 countries.

Commenting on the tie up, Stefan Erdmann, Chief Technology Officer, Outokumpu said, "TCS’ deep and contextual understanding of the steel industry and cloud-first approach enables us to improve our productivity and profitability as well as achieve our sustainability targets."

With its headquarters based out of Finland, Outokumpu has been operational in over 30 countries with a workforce of close to 9,000 employees.

Top global brokerage firm CLSA feels the deal momentum for Indian IT has remained strong across geographies and business verticals, though there were some instances of minor delays in decision-making in parts of Europe and in the manufacturing vertical due to rising input costs and supply chain disruption in China.