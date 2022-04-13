Spotify Greenroom is now Spotify Live

Spotify has rebranded its standalone audio streaming service Spotify Greenroom to Spotify Live which will now be available as a standalone app and as a live streaming feature within the main app. Also Read: Spotify’s podcasting architect will be leaving company

"As our audio offerings continue to evolve, we are changing the name of Greenroom to Spotify Live—and bringing its live capabilities directly onto the Spotify app," wrote the company in a blog post.

Users can now listen to live programming directly from the Spotify app via a creator's podcast or artist page. If they want to participate, they will have to use the standalone Spotify Live app.

Initially, the service will only be providing select original programming on the Spotify app. Creators who wish to go live will have to use the Spotify Live app.



To kick things off, Spotify will be hosting a slew of original programmes in April and May, starting with Off the Record with DJ Akademiks. Some other originals that are slated for release in the next month are After Hours with Alex Cooper, Swedish House Mafia's Paradise Again album launch, Hasan Minhaj's NBA flavoured King of the Court and Tana's Toxic Tips.