 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTechnology

Snapchat users trash My AI chatbot, negative reviews pile up

Moneycontrol News
Apr 25, 2023 / 02:09 PM IST

According to a report by Sensor Tower, users bombarded Snapchat on the App Store with negative ratings, 75 percent of which were just one star. Users are worried about data and their privacy

(Representational Image)

Snapchat recently made its "My AI" chatbot available to all users on the platform and the initial reviews have been far from flattering.

A report by intelligence firm Sensor Tower shows a large spike in negative reviews for Snapchat on Apple's App Store, 75 percent of which were one-star reviews, TechCrunch reported. In comparison, Snapchat had a rating of 3.05 on average before the rollout in Q1 2023, with only 35 percent of the reviews being one-star.

Also Read | Publishers worry AI chatbots will cut readership

Sensor Tower also said that the daily reviews of the app increased five times compared from earlier.