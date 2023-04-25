Snapchat users trash My AI chatbot, negative reviews pile up

Snapchat recently made its "My AI" chatbot available to all users on the platform and the initial reviews have been far from flattering.

A report by intelligence firm Sensor Tower shows a large spike in negative reviews for Snapchat on Apple's App Store, 75 percent of which were one-star reviews, TechCrunch reported. In comparison, Snapchat had a rating of 3.05 on average before the rollout in Q1 2023, with only 35 percent of the reviews being one-star.

Also Read | Publishers worry AI chatbots will cut readership

Sensor Tower also said that the daily reviews of the app increased five times compared from earlier.

Moneycontrol News