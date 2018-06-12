App
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2018 11:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Snapchat now lets you delete sent messages

Snapchat also expanded the availability of its recently introduced 2nd generation spectacles, which are water resistant and can capture HD video.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Snapchat is now letting users delete sent messages. The intended recipient will get a notification when a user deletes a message, just like screenshot alerts.

According to an Android Authority report, Snapchat is rolling out the update for Android and iOS users. It will be available for users in the near future. The latest update does not bring in any other specific new features for the users.

Here's how you can delete all messages or part of the sent messages in Snapchat.

  • Find the message you want to edit or delete

  • Long press on the message, sticker, audio, or photo

  • Tap ‘Delete’

Along with the update, Snapchat has also expanded the availability of its recently introduced 2nd generation spectacles. These are water resistant and can capture HD video. Snapchat is now making it easier for users to buy the new spectacles on Amazon. The new spectacles have been priced at $149.99.
First Published on Jun 12, 2018 11:09 pm

