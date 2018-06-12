Snapchat now lets you delete sent messages

Snapchat is now letting users delete sent messages. The intended recipient will get a notification when a user deletes a message, just like screenshot alerts.

According to an Android Authority report, Snapchat is rolling out the update for Android and iOS users. It will be available for users in the near future. The latest update does not bring in any other specific new features for the users.



Find the message you want to edit or delete



Long press on the message, sticker, audio, or photo



Tap ‘Delete’



Here's how you can delete all messages or part of the sent messages in Snapchat.Along with the update, Snapchat has also expanded the availability of its recently introduced 2nd generation spectacles. These are water resistant and can capture HD video. Snapchat is now making it easier for users to buy the new spectacles on Amazon. The new spectacles have been priced at $149.99.