Silicon Valley Bank collapse sets off blame game in tech industry

New York Times
Mar 12, 2023 / 08:52 AM IST

The implosion of the Silicon Valley bank led to finger-pointing, as executives and investors jumped on the crisis for their own messaging.

The sudden shutdown of Silvergate Capital Corp and the unmindful fundraising of SVB had created a bloodbath in startup industry stocks in the US.

For once, the crisis didn’t seem to revolve around a cryptocurrency company.

The sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank on Friday set off panic across the technology industry. But crypto executives and investors — who have endured a year of nearly constant upheaval — seized on the moment to preach and scold.

Centralized banking was to blame, crypto advocates said. Their vision of an alternate financial system, unmoored from big banks and other gatekeepers, was better. They argued that government regulators that recently cracked down on crypto firms had sown the seeds of the bank’s implosion.

“Fiat is fragile,” wrote bitcoin advocate Erik Voorhees, using a common shorthand for traditional currencies.