Samsung R&D Institute Bangalore made major contributions to key areas of the Galaxy S23 series

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series was recently unveiled in India. The new flagship Galaxy S23 line-up was the latest premium smartphone offering from the South Korean tech giant. And Samsung recently announced that the Samsung R&D Institute Bangalore (SRI-B) made significant contributions to the innovations in the new Galaxy S23 series.

In its release, Samsung said, the SRI-B contributed to the “development of breakthrough innovations in the new Galaxy S23 series by closely collaborating with Korea teams and other Overseas R&D centers like Samsung Research America (SRA).” SRI-B engineers contributed significantly to the development of key features in the camera, multi-device experience (SmartThings), on-device AI, and services in Galaxy S23.

Mohan Rao Goli, CTO of Samsung R&D Institute India – Bangalore, said, “Our innovations are inspired by young consumers, who are the window to the future. Their curiosity, energy, and wonder, together with the expertise and skills of our experts, enable us to create breakthrough technology in smartphone cameras, 5G, and multi-device experience.”

SRI-B engineers worked on computational photography and Vision AI technology on the Galaxy S23 series to help enhance features, including Nightography, Pro-grade Video, High-Resolution HDR, and Astrophotography in Expert RAW. They also helped enhance key features like Selfie Portrait and Autofocus for video in Galaxy S23 series. SRI-B engineers also contributed to the development of Photo Remaster and Object Eraser features.

Carlsen Martin