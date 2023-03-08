 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Realme launches C55 with Apple's Dynamic Island-like Mini Capsule

Moneycontrol News
Mar 08, 2023 / 01:18 PM IST

The smartphone runs on MediaTek's Helio G88 and has a triple camera module

(Image: Realme)

Realme has launched the C55 smartphone in Indonesia. The smartphone made news for the similarities between its Mini Capsule and Apple's Dynamic Island features.

Like Dynamic Island, a pill-shaped area on top of the phone's interface will display alerts and notifications to the user unobtrusively.

It can display low battery alerts, data consumption, step counts, music controls and more. The idea is to have the notch as an integral part of the interface, something Apple was forced to do because of its reliance on Face ID, whose sensors take up space in the notch above the phone.