Realme launches C55 with Apple's Dynamic Island-like Mini Capsule

Realme has launched the C55 smartphone in Indonesia. The smartphone made news for the similarities between its Mini Capsule and Apple's Dynamic Island features.

Like Dynamic Island, a pill-shaped area on top of the phone's interface will display alerts and notifications to the user unobtrusively.

It can display low battery alerts, data consumption, step counts, music controls and more. The idea is to have the notch as an integral part of the interface, something Apple was forced to do because of its reliance on Face ID, whose sensors take up space in the notch above the phone.

The phone has a 6.72-inch Full HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and peak brightness of 680 nits. It runs on MediaTek's Helio G88 SoC, which is paired with up to 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage. The C55 also has a microSD slot with support for up to 1TB of storage expansion and uses the Realme UI 4.0 interface based on Android 13. Realme has used a dual-camera module with a primary 64-megapixel camera paired with a depth sensor. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

The smartphone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with support for 33W wired fast charging. In Indonesia, the C55 has been priced at IDR 24,99,000 (about Rs 13,200) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, and IDR 29,99,000 (about Rs 15,000) for the 8GB + 256GB variant.

