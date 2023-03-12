Realme GT Neo 5 SE specifications, pricing leaked; could use upcoming Snapdragon 7 Gen 2 series chip

The Realme GT Neo 5 SE is expected to make its debut sometime soon. The Realme GT Neo 5 was recently unveiled in China as the first smartphone to support 240W wired fast charging. Shortly after its launch in China, the phone was rebranded as the Realme GT 3 and showcased at MWC 2023.

Now, the Realme GT Neo 5 SE has been spotted on Chinese certification website TEENA and benchmarking platform Geekbench. According to tipster Mukul Sharma, the Realme GT Neo 5 SE will come with at least 8GB of RAM and will run on Android 13. However, the phone will also feature an unannounced Snapdragon chipset.

While Sharma has suggested that the chip in question could be the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Youth Edition chip, it is highly unlikely. We believe that the Realme GT Neo 5 SE will likely use one of the new Snapdragon 7 series chips that Qualcomm is unveiling on March 17. Reports suggests that it could be the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 1 or Snapdragon 7 Gen 2 SoC.

The chip is expected to be accompanied by LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. According to a report by Gizmochina, the Realme GT Neo 5 SE could feature a 6.74-inch Tianma T7+ OLED display with a 1.5K resolution. Additionally, the panel will feature a 144Hz refresh rate and a 2160Hz PWM dimming. The report also suggests Gorilla Glass protection on the front and back as well as an aluminium frame.

