 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTechnology

Realme C33 2023 affordable smartphone launched in India for Rs 9,999: All you need to know

Carlsen Martin
Mar 14, 2023 / 07:17 PM IST

The Realme C33 2023 debuts as an affordable smartphone with a Unisoc chip, large battery, tall display, and a dual-camera setup.

The new Realme C33 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with a 60Hz refresh rate and a 120Hz touch sampling rate.

Realme has announced a new smartphone in its C series in India. The Realme C33 2023 debuts as an affordable smartphone with a Unisoc chip, large battery, tall display, and a dual-camera setup.

Realme C33 2023 Price in India 

The Realme C33 2023 price in India is set at Rs 9,999 for the 4GB/64GB model. The handset also comes in a 6GB/128GB variant that will set you back Rs 10,499. The Realme C33 2023 is up for sale through Realme’s Store. The Realme C33 2023 is offered in Aqua Blue, Night Sea, and Sandy Gold colours.

Realme C33 2023 Specifications 