Poco M4 5G India launch set to take place on April 29

The Poco M4 5G is launching in India this week. The arrival of the Poco M4 5G follows the launch of both the 4G and 5G versions of the Poco M4 Pro in the country as well as the more recent Poco X4 Pro 5G.

The Poco M4 5G’s Indian launch date is set to take place on April 29. The company confirmed the launch through an official tweet. The teaser also reveals the design of the Poco M4 5G and confirms that it will be available in two colour options – Yellow and Blue. The teaser also confirms that the Poco M4 5G will be sold exclusively through Flipkart after its launch in the country. Poco has also sent media invites for the launch.

While there are several rumours about the Poco M4 5G, the device is expected to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11E that was unveiled in China earlier this year.

Poco M4 5G Expected Specifications

The Poco M4 5G could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The handset is expected to sport an FHD+ LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will pack a 5,000 mAh battery and offer 18W fast-charging support.

For optics, the M4 5G will likely feature a dual-camera setup with a 50 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, the device is expected to opt for a 5 MP or an 8 MP selfie camera. The Redmi Note 11E boasts a starting price of CNY 1,199 (Roughly Rs 14,400), which suggests that the Poco M4 5G could debut in India’s sub-15K segment.