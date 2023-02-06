Performance benchmark for AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS leaks online

AMD's upcoming laptop CPU, the Ryzen 7 7840HS, has been spotted in a leaked Cinebench 23 benchmark.
The popular PC benchmarking tool gave the CPU a score of 16,854 points, but curiously the single-core benchmark seems to have been obscured in the screenshot.
User 金猪升级包 from Bilibili, who posted the screenshot, said the reason why the single-core score was obscured due to some inconsistencies in the clock speed of the CPU, most likely due to it being a reference unit.
If the CPU hits the advertised frequencies, the user reasoned the single-core score would be around 1,800 points.
If we are to take the multi-core score into account, then the performance is a lot better than the Ryzen 6900HX and the Ryzen 6900HS.
As the publication Appuals notes, the performance of the 7840HS is able to keep pace with desktop CPU Ryzen 5 7600X, which is great indeed.
The 4nm Ryzen 7 7840HS APU has 8 CPU cores with a base clock of 3.8GHz and a boost clock of up to 5.1GHz. The default TDP of between 35W and 54W. It supports PCIe 4.0, and DDR5 RAM up to 5600Hz.
The integrated RDNA3-based Radeon 780M GPU has 12 graphics cores with a base frequency of 2900 MHz.