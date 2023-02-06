Performance benchmark for AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS leaks online

AMD's upcoming laptop CPU, the Ryzen 7 7840HS, has been spotted in a leaked Cinebench 23 benchmark.

The popular PC benchmarking tool gave the CPU a score of 16,854 points, but curiously the single-core benchmark seems to have been obscured in the screenshot.

User 金猪升级包 from Bilibili, who posted the screenshot, said the reason why the single-core score was obscured due to some inconsistencies in the clock speed of the CPU, most likely due to it being a reference unit.

Moneycontrol News