OnePlus Pad to launch in India on February 7 alongside OnePlus 11, smart TV and more

OnePlus recently announced the launch of yet another product in India at its Cloud 11 event on February 7. The OnePlus Pad appears to be joining the ranks of the OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus 11R, OnePlus Keyboard, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, and OnePlus Q2 Pro TV at its flagship event next month.

While the OnePlus Pad has not officially been teased yet, tipster Abhishek Yadav recently uploaded a tweet stating that a new OnePlus tablet could be coming to India on February 7.

However, the official page for OnePlus’ Cloud 11 event also has a tablet-sized box at the bottom stating, “Boxes come in all shapes and sizes” under the ‘what more can you expect’ section. The new OnePlus Pad will be the first Android tablet from the company in India, although its specifications are unknown.

The launch comes at a time where several smartphone OEMs have began upping their tablet game in the country. Last year, Xiaomi, Realme, Motorola, Nokia, and Oppo made their presence felt in India’s tablet market. And now it seems like OnePlus is joining the fray. We will provide more details on the OnePlus Pad as more news emerges.

Carlsen Martin