OnePlus Nord 2T launch date in India revealed along with pricing details

OnePlus is expected to launch a new Nord smartphone in India soon. The OnePlus Nord 2T is rumoured to make its debut in Indian markets as early as next week.

The OnePlus Nord 2T was recently spotted by PassionateGeekz on the company’s Indian website hinting at an imminent launch in the country. However, a more recent leak by Abhishek Yadav reveals that the OnePlus Nord 2T India launch will take place on July 1.

The tipster also provided details about the OnePlus Nord 2T's price in India. Yadav also mentioned that the OnePlus Nord 2T will be priced at Rs 28,999 in India for the 8GB/128GB model, while the 12GB/256GB variant will set you back Rs 33,999. Additionally, the OnePlus Nord 2T will go on sale in India on July 5, 2022.

The OnePlus Nord 2T was already unveiled in Europe last month. The OnePlus Nord 2T price in Europe was set at EUR 399 (Roughly Rs 32,100) for the 8GB/128GB model, which suggests the sub-30K starting price of the Nord 2T in India could be accurate.

OnePlus Nord 2T Expected Specifications

The OnePlus Nord 2T is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone also sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. The handset runs Android 12 with Oxygen OS 12.1 on top. The handset also packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 80W fast-charging support.

The OnePlus Nord 2T opts for a triple-camera setup on the back with a 50 MP Sony IMX766 sensor at the helm. The other two cameras include an 8 MP ultrawide lens and a 2 MP monochrome sensor. The main camera also supports OIS. The Nord 2T gets a 32 MP selfie camera on the front.