OnePlus Ace 2V smartphone to make debut in China on March 7

Carlsen Martin
Mar 03, 2023 / 04:57 PM IST

While the company has released a teaser ahead of its launch next week, OnePlus has not indidcated a launch date for Indian and global markets.

OnePlus is gearing up to launch a new smartphone in China next week. Named the Ace 2V, the new device is set to make its debut on March 7. The smartphone is a version of the OnePlus Ace 2 or OnePlus 11R that was unveiled in China and globally back in February, although this model will feature a MediaTek chipset.

Specs

The OnePlus Ace 2V will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC as opposed to the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip on the OnePlus Ace 2. Additionally, the Ace 2V will come with 12GB or 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB and 512GB of UFS storage, presumably using the UFS 3.1 standard.