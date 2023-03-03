OnePlus Ace 2V smartphone to make debut in China on March 7

OnePlus is gearing up to launch a new smartphone in China next week. Named the Ace 2V, the new device is set to make its debut on March 7. The smartphone is a version of the OnePlus Ace 2 or OnePlus 11R that was unveiled in China and globally back in February, although this model will feature a MediaTek chipset.

While the company has released a teaser ahead of its launch next week, OnePlus has not indidcated a launch date for Indian and global markets.

Specs

The OnePlus Ace 2V will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC as opposed to the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip on the OnePlus Ace 2. Additionally, the Ace 2V will come with 12GB or 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB and 512GB of UFS storage, presumably using the UFS 3.1 standard.

Moreover, the OnePlus Ace 2V will pack a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging. The handset will run Android 13-based ColorOS 13. OnePlus' teasers also reveal the addition of an alert sider. The phone will also come with an IR Blaster and full-function NFC. We also know that the OnePlus Ace 2V will sport a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2,772 x 1,240 pixels. The panel features a peak brightness of 1,450 nits and supports high-frequency PWM dimming. The screen supports a refresh rate of 120Hz and HDR10+ content.

The OnePlus Ace 2V is also expected to feature a 64 MP primary camera sensor with OIS. Accompanying the main camera will be an 8 MP ultrawide shooter and 5 MP macro unit. Additionally, the design of the OnePlus Ace 2V is different from the OnePlus Ace 2, with the former opting for a flat-edge design with two circular camera modules housing the three lenses. Also Read: OnePlus 11R Launched in India with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 120Hz AMOLED Display, 100W Charging

