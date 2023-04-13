 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NPR quits Twitter over 'government-funded' label

Moneycontrol News
Apr 13, 2023 / 06:50 PM IST

The US-based media outlet says the label is inaccurate and to continue on Twitter will be a disservice to the hard work done by its journalists

The US-based National Public Broadcaster (NPR) is leaving Twitter in protest against the Elon Musk-owned social media platform labelling it as "government-funded media".

The broadcaster said previously it was labelled as "state-affiliated media" and after several requests from NPR, Twitter changed it to "government-funded media", which was an inaccurate description.

Both labels were "inaccurate" NPR said, adding it was "a private, nonprofit company with editorial independence. It receives less than 1 percent of its $300 million annual budget from the federally funded Corporation for Public Broadcasting".