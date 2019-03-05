Nintex acquires RPA firm EnableSoft

Nintex, the global standard for process management and automation, announced its acquisition of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) provider EnableSoft, maker of Foxtrot RPA.

Among RPA vendors, Foxtrot RPA stands out for "Time to First Value" whether integrating existing processes or building bots from scratch.

"Acquiring EnableSoft Foxtrot RPA delivers on Nintex's strategic plan for offering the industry's most complete process platform to manage, automate and optimize business processes across all departments and industries," said Nintex CEO Eric Johnson.

"Nintex is providing enterprises with a complete digital business platform that can handle everything from workflow and content automation to digital transaction management to the last mile of automation with RPA," said Aragon CEOJim Lundy. "Nintex has transformed from its roots in workflow automation to becoming one of the most complete process platforms on the market today."

"We discovered in a recent survey that over fifty percent of business and IT leaders need new application development and process automation tools to drive their digital businesses," said Carl Lehmann, Principal Analyst at 451 Research. "Next-generation automation environments, like the one offered by Nintex, will combine business workflow and robotic process automation tools into uniform digital automation platforms that empower enterprise workforces and rapidly enable digital business."