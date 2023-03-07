Microsoft Outlook is now free to use on Mac

Microsoft has announced that its email client, Outlook, is now free to use on Apple's Mac desktops and laptops.

Free to use means users will not need a Microsoft 365 subscription or licence to use the app. The email client supports multiple email providers including popular ones such as Google's Gmail, Apple iCloud, Yahoo Mail and IMAP accounts.

Also Read | Microsoft's Bing AI can impersonate celebrities

The Redmond-based technology giant redesigned Outlook's interface in 2020 to be more optimised for macOS, and the app takes advantage of Apple's processors for snappier performance and faster sync speeds than previous versions of the app.

Moneycontrol News