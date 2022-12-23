 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Microsoft and Activision Blizzard deny FTC claims, push for merger

Moneycontrol News
Dec 23, 2022 / 05:53 PM IST

Both companies have submitted detailed filings with the FTC, denying the move is anti-competitive

(Image Courtesy: Activision)

Microsoft and Activision Blizzard have urged the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC), to let their proposed $69 billion go through.

They have made their case with detailed submissions to the US watchdog that argues the move is not anti-competitive.

Microsoft has faced increased scrutiny since the deal was first announced in January. The European Union (EU) is already probing the technology giant over the merger, and the US FTC have announced their intention to block the acquisition.

Meanwhile, Sony continues to sit on the sidelines and play hardball, refusing exclusivity deals offered to them and frequently urging anti-trust watchdog's to investigate the deal. If that's not enough, Microsoft also has a lawsuit by some gamers to worry about.

Not all is doom and gloom though, Nintendo has signed a 10-year deal with Microsoft to bring Call of Duty to their platforms, and Gabe Newell from Valve Software, creators of the PC marketplace Steam, is on Microsoft's side.

The point of contention is a lucrative game franchise (Call of Duty), that frequently sells in the billions, breaking entertainment records worldwide.