Meta introduces Facebook like 3D avatars on WhatsApp

Meta has announced that it is adding personalized, 3D avatars for its users on WhatsApp.

The avatars are fully-customizable 3D models with a variety of styles to choose from. Meta said that you can use your digital avatar in your profile photo or create up to 36 custom stickers, that will reflect various expressions and actions.

"Your avatar is a digital version of you that can be created from billions of combinations of diverse hair styles, facial features, and outfits," Meta wrote in a blog post, announcing the change.

Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, announced the new feature through a Facebook post, where he said that more styles for 3D avatars are, "coming soon across all our apps."

Meta has promised more improvements and styles such as lighting, shading and hair styles in the future.

In May, this year, Meta announced that it would be introducing 3D avatars to Instagram, Facebook and Messenger in India. It allowed Indian users to use a 3D version of themselves for feeds, profile pictures, and stickers.

Then in October, WABetaInfo managed to unearth test builds for WhatsApp on Android, with support for 3D avatars.