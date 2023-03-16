LinkedIn tests AI-powered job descriptions, profiles

LinkedIn, Microsoft's professional recruitment network, is testing AI-based job descriptions and writing suggestions.

Both of these features are built on top of "the most advanced OpenAI GPT models", which powers Microsoft's Bing AI and ChatGPT.

LinkedIn premium members will now be able to use AI to generate attractive job descriptions that entice potential recruits.

Job posters need to provide "starter information" like job title, responsibilities, location, etc and with a simple press of a button, the AI will generate a detailed draft description that can be edited as needed.

Moneycontrol News