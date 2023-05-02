 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jack Dorsey-backed Bluesky: All you need to know about Twitter’s hottest rival

Vikas SN
May 02, 2023 / 01:44 PM IST

Bluesky will be a decentralised social media platform, which is expected to give users more control, including how their data is stored and used and what content is served to them. Here’s an explainer about what you can expect from the newest kid in the social networking space

Bluesky is one among many rivals looking to capitalise on the chaos reigning over the social media platform Twitter under the new owner Elon Musk.

When you want to send an email to someone through, say, Gmail, you can just communicate with them irrespective of whether they are using the same email service or some other service such as Microsoft Outlook or Apple iCloud and they can reply to you with the same ease. There are even third-party email apps that allow users to send and receive emails.

Similarly, about 15 years ago, you could communicate with your friends on (now-defunct) instant messenger services such as Google Talk or MSN Messenger through various third-party apps such as Pidgin, Adium, and Trillian.

Bluesky, the decentralised service which has its origins in Twitter, aims to bring a similar cross-platform communication ethos to social networking.

To be sure, Bluesky is one among many rivals such as Mastodon looking to capitalise on the chaos reigning over the social media platform Twitter under the new owner Elon Musk. The tech billionaire is dramatically reshaping how the platform works with various product and policy decisions, leading to several people looking to migrate to alternative platforms.