 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTechnology

iQOO 11 5G, iQOO 11 Pro launched with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 144Hz AMOLED Display, V2 Imaging Chip

Carlsen Martin
Dec 08, 2022 / 06:11 PM IST

The iQOO 11 5G price is set at CNY 4,999 (approx. Rs 59,100) for the top-end 16GB/512GB model. The iQOO 11 Pro price is set at CNY 4,999 (approx. Rs 59,100) for the base 8GB/256GB model.

The iQOO 11 series has officially been unveiled in China and follow the Vivo X90 Pro+ to incorporate the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The line-up includes the iQOO 11 5G and iQOO 11 Pro 5G. Additionally, the iQOO 11 5G has also dropped in Malaysia.

iQOO 11 5G Price 

The iQOO 11 5G price is set at CNY 4,999 (approx. Rs 59,100) for the top-end 16GB/512GB model. Additionally, the iQOO 11 5G also comes in 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB, and 16GB/256GB configurations that will set you back CNY 3,799 (approx. Rs 44,900), CNY 4,099 (approx. Rs 48,400), CNY 4,399 (approx. Rs 52,000), CNY 4,699 (approx. Rs 55,500), respectively.

iQOO 11 Pro Price 

The iQOO 11 Pro price is set at CNY 4,999 (approx. Rs 59,100) for the base 8GB/256GB model. Additionally, the iQOO 11 Pro also comes in 12GB/256GB, and 16GB/512GB configurations that will set you back CNY 5,499 (approx. Rs 65,000) and CNY 5,999 (approx. Rs 70,000), respectively.

Both iQOO 11 smartphones are available in Track Version (Black), Legendary Edition (BMW Motorsport Theme), and Isle of Man Special Edition (Green) colour options. The iQOO 11 5G has also been unveiled in Malaysia, although we couldn’t find pricing information of the device in the country. Additionally, the iQOO 11 series India launch could take place sometime in January.