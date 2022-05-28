iQOO 10 series reportedly arriving in Q3 2022, expected to feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC

iQOO is reportedly set to launch a new smartphone series in China in the third quarter of 2022. The iQOO 10 series is said to be in development and is expected to carry model numbers V2217 and V2218.

According to a report by GizmoChina, reliable Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station recently shared preliminary information about the iQOO 10 lineups. The line-up will include the iQOO 10 and iQOO 10 Pro, the former carrying model number V2217A, while the latter featuring model number V2218A.

A key feature of the iQOO 10 series will likely be the inclusion of the recently launched Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC. The tipster also noted that iQOO parent company Vivo is working on a camera-focused flagship smartphone. The camera is also rumoured to be an upgrade over the Vivo X80 Pro's (Review) Samsung ISOCELL GNV camera.

The Samsung ISOCELL GNV camera sensor was custom designed for the Vivo X80 Pro. As of now, the rumours about the iQOO 10 series are just that, rumours. To recall, the iQOO 9 series was unveiled in China in January 2022, while the line-up arrived in India the following month.

The iQOO 9 series featured three smartphones, including the iQOO 9, iQOO 9 Pro, and iQOO 9 SE. However, of the three smartphones, the iQOO 9 Pro was the only one to use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. The iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 SE opted for the Plus and vanilla versions of the Snapdragon 888 mobile platform.