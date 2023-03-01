 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indian semiconductor market to reach $55 billion by 2026: Report

Mar 01, 2023 / 03:04 PM IST

The Indian semiconductor market is expected to reach $55 billion by 2026, with over 60 percent of the market ruled by three industries such as smartphones and wearables, automotive components, and computing and data storage, Deloitte said in a report.

According to the firm's TMT (Technology, Media, and Entertainment, Telecom) report from 2023, the market will generate as much as $85 billion and six lakh jobs by 2030.

According to the report, India is likely to emerge as a major player in the 5G revolution despite strong economic headwinds, as semiconductor and chip technology with private deployment networks are likely to take off in the 2025-2028 period.

"Production Linked Incentive (PLI) and Design Linked Incentive (DLI) package is expected to attract investments and establish India as a centre for semiconductor manufacturing. We anticipate market and portfolio, manufacturing, R&D, and talent as the dimensions for growth prospects by 2026," said PN Sudarshan, Partner and TMT Industry Leader, Deloitte India.