Here's how you can try out Apple's Dynamic Island feature on your Android smartphone

This year, Apple switched things up with the notch on its iPhone 14 Pro models. Unlike its Android competitors, the Cupertino-based tech giant went the extra mile, replacing the wide notch from past iPhones with the Dynamic Island, a software feature incorporated in its new pill-shaped notch.

The Dynamic Island was one of key highlights on the Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, allowing using to expands or contracts notifications or to pull up background apps or tasks. Going further than the traditional hole-punch cut-outs and waterdrop notches we see on Android phones. However, if you do own an Android phone, there’s an app on the Play Store that gives you somewhat of the Dynamic Island experience.

The dynamicSpot app can allow users to experience some of the features of Apple’s Dynamic Island. The app description on the Play Store notes, “With dynamicSpot you can easily get the iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island feature on your android device! dynamicSpot gives you Dynamic Island mini multitasking feature, making it easier to access recent notifications or phone status changes.”

If you do own an Android smartphone and want to experience Apple’s Dynamic Island feature without shelling out upwards of one lac rupees, then the dynamicSpot app is worth checking out. All you need to do is install the app, provide a few permissions, and you’ve got a Dynamic Island-like feature on your Android smartphone. The dynamicSpot app can be used for pulling up notifications, controlling music, getting low battery reminders, and more.

