Amritpal Singh Case in Punjab: How an internet shutdown works, explained

Rohith Bhaskar
Mar 19, 2023 / 12:59 PM IST

You may have seen the term thrown around in the news recently but how exactly does one restrict access to the internet?

Amritpal Singh. (Screengrab from ANI)

If you have been following the news lately, you would know that mobile internet services have currently been impacted in the state of Punjab.

Radical preacher, Amritpal Singh, is still on the run and Punjab has imposed a statewide suspension of mobile internet services in the region to maintain public safety.

But how does an internet shutdown work? And what services does it disrupt?

If you are looking for answers, below is a primer to some essential questions on this topic.