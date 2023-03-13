 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTechnology

Health start-up Cerebral admits to sharing patient data with Google, Meta and TikTok

Moneycontrol News
Mar 13, 2023 / 03:24 PM IST

The information shared included names, phone numbers, insurance information, treatment details and more

(Photo: dlxmdeia via Unsplash)

Cerebral, a telemedicine start-up, has admitted to inadvertently sharing the private patient data of more than 3.1 million United States customers with social media giants like Facebook, Google, TikTok and more.

As reported by TechCrunch, Cerebral disclosed the lapse in a filling, and admitted that it shared the data of patients who used the app to look for mental health care services.

Also Read | Apple CEO Tim Cook pushes for mixed-reality launch despite warnings: Report

In the filing, Cerebral says that "if an individual created a Cerebral account," then it's likely their "name, phone number, email address, date of birth, IP address, Cerebral client ID number, and other demographic or information" were shared in the lapse.