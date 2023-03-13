GPT-4 coming soon, may bring video, photo inputs to ChatGPT and Bing AI

Microsoft and OpenAI are gearing up to release the next big update for the Large Language Model (LLM) powering Bing AI and ChatGPT.

Generative Pre-Trained Transformer (GPT) is the language model powering OpenAI's ChatGPT and Microsoft's ChatGPT-infused Bing AI.

The version powering the technology is GPT-3.5 but new reports suggest that a big update might be on the way soon.

A report by German publication Heise, quoted Microsoft Germany's Chief Technical Officer Andreas Braun as saying said that the technology giant is looking to release the GPT-4 update as early as next week.

Moneycontrol News