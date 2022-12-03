 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Government panel to set timeline for adoption of standard chargers in India

Dec 03, 2022 / 02:05 PM IST

The committee will hold its first meeting in the coming week to devise a plan of action to adopt the widely popular USB Type-C standard

The government has taken the first step steps towards moving the country to a European Union-like universal charger, which will save consumers the pain of having multiple chargers that cost money and reduce e-waste.

The department of consumer affairs has formed a committee to propose a timeline for the adoption of the USB Type-C standard charger for smartphones, tablets, laptops, and other electronic products, The Economic Times has reported.

The European Union has given nod to the common charger initiative, which will force all phone manufacturers to adopt one standard for all chargers.

The committee, headed by additional secretary (consumer affairs) Nidhi Khare, will hold its first meeting in the coming week to devise a plan of action to adopt the widely popular USB Type-C standard.

In November, mobile device makers and associations representing technology companies in India agreed to adopt USB Type-C as the standard charging port.

The Economic Times said more than 98 percent of Android smartphones use the USB Type-C charging standard, though Apple solely relies on its proprietary lightning port for iPhones.