Google unveils new AI features in Search, Maps amid escalating battle with Microsoft

Google announced a slew of artificial intelligence-powered features across its products including Search, Maps and Translate on February 8, amid escalated competition from its Big Tech rival Microsoft which is also integrating the technology across its suite of products.

"We have only scratched the surface of what's possible with AI. We have long been pioneers in the space, not just in our research but also in how we bring those breakthroughs to the world and our products in a responsible way" said Prabhakar Raghavan, Senior Vice-President, Google during a company event held at Paris.

Raghavan said the perfect search experience remains elusive at present since two things are constantly changing: how people expect to engage with information in a natural and intuitive manner and how technology can empower that experience.

"We are creating new search experiences that work more like our minds and reflect how we as people naturally make sense of the world. As we enter this new era of search, you will be able to understand information no matter which language it originated in, search anyway and anywhere," he said.

"We are creating new search experiences that work more like our minds and reflect how we as people naturally make sense of the world. As we enter this new era of search, you will be able to understand information no matter which language it originated in, search anyway and anywhere," he said.

Raghavan also previewed the company's recently announced experimental conversation AI service 'Bard' which aims to compete with OpenAI's viral chatbot ChatGPT, along with other generative AI features in its search engine that can summarise information from the web. Google also plans to open up its Generative Language API to developers, creators and enterprises from next month. "As we continue to bring generative AI technologies into our products, the only limit to search will be your imagination," he said.

Vikas SN