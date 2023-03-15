 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTechnology

Google to weave AI technology into its health-care offerings

Bloomberg
Mar 15, 2023 / 09:49 AM IST

“Health is a company-wide effort,” Karen DeSalvo, Google’s chief health officer, said in a blog post timed to an event at its Pier 57 Manhattan office on Tuesday.

Sundar Pichai, Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

Alphabet Inc.’s Google unveiled plans to integrate artificial intelligence into health-related initiatives, including an update on the use of language-generating technology in medical exams and AI-assisted research, ways to help consumers find information faster via internet searches, and tools to help developers build health apps around the world.

“Health is a company-wide effort,” Karen DeSalvo, Google’s chief health officer, said in a blog post timed to an event at its Pier 57 Manhattan office on Tuesday. “The global reach of our products, services and platforms — coupled with our advanced AI technologies — provide a way to help billions of people live healthier lives.”

Google’s health-related AI announcements come more than a year after the company shifted strategy for its health efforts, moving to embed health-care research and other functionality in its core products like search and YouTube, rather than starting new commercial services. In 2021, after learning what DeSalvo described as lessons from the pandemic, the company dissolved its Google Health unit and moved members to other businesses, including its research and wearables divisions. DeSalvo, a physician, now leads a clinical unit that counsels several Google divisions, such as Maps, hardware and cloud, Bloomberg reported.

The company’s more-integrated approach now stands in contrast to industry peers like Apple Inc., which is focused on wearable devices as it reportedly makes progress on no-prick blood glucose tracking for its watch, and Amazon.com Inc., which has invested heavily in medical-care services like pharmacies and primary care. Verily and Calico, two other Alphabet companies that work on biotechnology and medicine, have also moved more slowly in recent years. In January, Verily announced it was cutting 15% of jobs as it eliminated some programs and streamlined operations.