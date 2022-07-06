Google rolls out new Workspace features for solo businesses

Google has updated its Google Workspace Individual offering, with new features aimed at solo entrepreneurs.

The search and technology giant recognised that solo businesses sometimes need to wear multiple hats, i.e., sales, marketing, accounts etc. The new features have been fine-tuned with that in mind.

eSignature integrated into Google Docs

The first feature the company announced was native integration of eSignatures in Google Docs. This will allow you to quickly verify and sign documents, without needing to switch out to another app. While the feature has not been implemented yet, Google said it was coming soon.

Once enabled, the integration will allow you to add signature fields to your documents, monitor and tack progress of various contracts, create copies of contracts and automatic conversion into PDF files, once the document is signed.

Google said it would be rolling out the feature soon to individual users in Beta.

Appointment Scheduling Updates

Google Calendar will no help you customize the timing of remainder mails, or even enable the process of requiring email verification before booking for added security.

It also allows you to easily update your availability, with consideration to exceptions like holidays and events.

Google Meet Updates

Now you can mimic taking a call with the help of immersive backgrounds such as a condo, or a cafe. You can also filter out unwanted echo and noise with Meet's new conference room quality audio.

Meet clearly shows you who is on the call with you with picture-in-picture support for Google Chrome. You can even review you important documents and presentations right within Meet.