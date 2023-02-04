 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Google may unveil its ChatGPT competitor soon

Moneycontrol News
Feb 04, 2023 / 04:55 PM IST

The technology giant has announced an event for February 8 which will focus on "reimagining how people search for, explore, and interact with information."

Google has already declared "code-red" and is fast-tracking its AI technologies to challenge ChatGPT.

Google has announced an event for February 8 where it plans to show new technology it has been working on for the future of search and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

While the company hasn't revealed any details about the event, it has said that it is "reimagining how people search for, explore and interact with information, making it more natural and intuitive than ever before to find what you need."

Many are speculating that the event will finally give people a glimpse of Google's ChatGPT competitor, the OpenAI-developed natural language chatbot that has taken the world by storm.