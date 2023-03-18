 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Google is working on a video unblur tool for Pixel 8

Moneycontrol News
Mar 18, 2023 / 02:03 PM IST

The code for the new feature was found in a Google application that updated on the Play Store

(File photo of the Google Pixel 7)

Google is working on a new tool that can help sharpen blurry videos. Discovered by 9to5Google, which managed to decompile the Android Application Package for a new update on the Play Store, the tool isn't operational yet but the publication managed to forcibly enable the user interface of the app.

(Image: 9to5Google)

Similar to the Photo Unblur tool, which is exclusive to the Pixel 7 smartphones for now, the interface is simple with clear options for crop, video, filters, etc displayed at the bottom carousel.