Google introduces new features for YouTube Premium members

Moneycontrol News
Apr 11, 2023 / 03:44 PM IST

Queuing controls, seamless switching between devices and Meet sessions where free and Premium members can watch videos together are some of the new features

(Image: Unsplash)

Google has added new features that will allow YouTube Premium subscribers to watch videos with free members, on both iOS and Android, through Google Meet sessions, smart offline downloads and more.

The first of the new features is advanced Queuing on Android smartphones and tablets, which allows subscribers to manually control the video YouTube will play next by adding it to a queue, similar to a playlist.

You can queue in two ways, either look for the video, click on the ':' icon and select 'Add to queue' or you can hover over the video you want to play next and select 'Add to queue'.