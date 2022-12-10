Geekbench scores for Apple's M2 Max chip leaked online again

The scores for Apple's M2 Max chipset, as assigned by Geekbench - the benchmarking utility that tests hardware and marks them on an assessment scale - have been leaked online again.

Last week, Geekbench scores comparing Apple's M1 Max to the M2 Max surfaced online, and the gains appeared to be minimal, with only minor performance improvements.

As reported by MacRumors, now another set of Geekbench scores have been leaked, and this time there is a wider gulf in performance between the M1 Max and M2 Max.

In the older benchmarks, the M2 Max scored 1,835 points in single-core performance and 13,855 in multi-core performance. When compared to the M1 Max, this was relatively a small jump in performance.

Now, in the newer benchmarks, the M2 Max scored 2,027 in single-core tests and 14,888 in multi-core runs. The M1 Max scores 1,755 in single core tests and 12,334 in multi-core tests.

As pointed out by MacRumors, the leaked benchmarks list the chip running on a Mac with the identifier "Mac14,6" which could be the upcoming 14-inch or 16-inch MacBook Pros.

Apple delayed the announcement of the M2 Max powered Mac from November this year to early 2023.

Moneycontrol News

