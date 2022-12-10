 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
The best Tablets of 2022

Ashwin Rajagopalan
Dec 10, 2022 / 03:29 PM IST

With the move back to schools, colleges and offices post-pandemic, tablet sales dipped, but that hasn’t deterred innovation or new launches in the tab segment. Here’s a round-up of our favourites from 2022

Representational image. (Photo: Daniel Romero via Unsplash)

Tablets made a comeback of sorts in 2021 fuelled by growth from study from home and WFH lifestyles. As we moved back to offices and educational institutions in a post-pandemic phase which saw hybrid work models, tablet sales stagnated. IDC reported an 8.8 per cent year-on-year drop for Q3 2022. That hasn’t stopped innovation or new launches in the tab segment that has also seen many brands launch their first tabs for the Indian market. Tabs upped their productivity game and their binge watch appeal with more immersive screens. We list a round-up of our favourites from 2022:

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

It's still the big-screen Android tab to beat. Samsung unveiled three variants of its flagship S8 Tab series; it’s the top-of-the-line Ultra edition that is the showstopper. It all begins with the expansive 14.6-inch Super AMOLED display (2,960 x 1,848 pixels) with a 120Hz refresh rate. Samsung manages to keep the thickness to just 6.3 mm and the heft just above 700 gm, making it extremely portable. The Ultra’s productivity pitch is centred around Samsung’s proprietary DeX solution that mimics a laptop-style navigation experience. The optional 2-in-1 Book Cover Keyboard adds to its appeal as a serious work machine.

Price: Rs 1,01,999 onwards

Apple iPad Pro