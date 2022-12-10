The best Tablets of 2022

Tablets made a comeback of sorts in 2021 fuelled by growth from study from home and WFH lifestyles. As we moved back to offices and educational institutions in a post-pandemic phase which saw hybrid work models, tablet sales stagnated. IDC reported an 8.8 per cent year-on-year drop for Q3 2022. That hasn’t stopped innovation or new launches in the tab segment that has also seen many brands launch their first tabs for the Indian market. Tabs upped their productivity game and their binge watch appeal with more immersive screens. We list a round-up of our favourites from 2022:

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

It's still the big-screen Android tab to beat. Samsung unveiled three variants of its flagship S8 Tab series; it’s the top-of-the-line Ultra edition that is the showstopper. It all begins with the expansive 14.6-inch Super AMOLED display (2,960 x 1,848 pixels) with a 120Hz refresh rate. Samsung manages to keep the thickness to just 6.3 mm and the heft just above 700 gm, making it extremely portable. The Ultra’s productivity pitch is centred around Samsung’s proprietary DeX solution that mimics a laptop-style navigation experience. The optional 2-in-1 Book Cover Keyboard adds to its appeal as a serious work machine.

Price: Rs 1,01,999 onwards

Apple iPad Pro

Apple tilted the debate around the iPad’s capabilities as a "Content creation" device with iPad OS that first launched in 2019. It gave a serious productivity boost to iPad’s Pro line. The 2022 iPad Pro takes it even further with the Apple’s formidable M2 chip that features an 8-core CPU — up to 15 percent faster than M1 — with advancements in both performance and efficiency cores. The chip also boats of a 10-core GPU, delivering up to 35 per cent faster graphics performance for the most demanding workflows, whether you’re a video editor or need to work non-stop on a flight. We also dig the new "Hover" experience that adds a whole new dimension to the second gen Apple Pencil.

Price: Rs 81,900 onwards

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro (2nd Gen)

Lenovo is one of the brands that has been attempting to challenge Apple and Samsung’s hegemony in the premium tab and productivity space in India. This ultra-slim tab weighs just 480 gm and is extremely portable. The talking point of this tab is the 11.2-inch OLED display (2,560 x 1,536 pixels / 15:9 aspect ratio) that peaks at 600 nits. This binge-proof screen (backed by a four-way speaker from JBL) features a 120Hz refresh rate and supports HDR10+ for an immersive video experience. At its heart is an octa-core MediaTek Kompanio with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Price: Rs 39,999 onwards

Xiaomi’s Pad 5

Xiaomi has been playing up its MIUI for Pad as a serious Android alternative to the iPad and iPad OS. This tab-specific UI comes with a host of productivity-first features that include floating windows and split screens. You also get a bunch of accessories that allow you to flit to work mode effortlessly. The vibrant 10.95-inch (1,600 x 2,560 pixels / 275 PPI) WQHD+ display that features a 120Hz refresh rate and offers great visibility thanks to a peak brightness of 500 nits. It’s incredibly portable - weighs just over 500 gm.

Price: Rs 26,999 onwards

Redmi Tab

Redmi’s 2022 tab is one of the best budget tabs you can buy right now. It weighs just 465 gm it’s comfortable to hold for long periods of time. Just what you need to catch up on graphic novels on a long flight. The 10.61-inch display (2,000 x 1,200 pixels / 220 PPI) on the Redmi Tab, features a 90Hz refresh rate and maxes out at 400 nits. If you need to dial into work calls on a holiday, you will appreciate the wide-angle, 105-degree field of view on the 8MP selfie cam.

Price: Rs 12,999 onwards

OPPO Pad Air

It lives up to it’s "Air" moniker with its ultra-light form factor and boasts of a unique 3D texture on the back. OPPO’s first foray into the tablet space is also mighty slim – just 6.94 mm thick. You get an immersive 10.36-inch (2,000 x 1,200 pixels) 2K IPS screen with vibrant colours. Its propelled by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor. You get a choice of two storage options - 4GB/64GB and 4GB/128GB hardware variants. You can lean on OPPO’s Smart Stylus Pen (optional accessory) whether you’re an illustrator or need to take notes at a meeting.

Price: Rs 16,999 onwards

Apple iPad

The long awaited overhaul of Apple’s entry-level iPad finally happened in 2022. The latest iteration comes in a bunch of funky colours and an all-screen design with a large 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display. At its heart is the A14 Bionic chip that finds the balance between battery performance and firepower. Apple has also updated the camera system. There’s an ultra-wide 12MP front cam for improved video calling and a whole new 12MP rear cam for sharper images and videos. The USB-C port is a welcome addition and allows the iPad to talk to a wide range of accessories.

Price: Rs 44,900 onwards