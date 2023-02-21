First generation iPhone sells for $63,000 at an auction

A factory-sealed first-generation iPhone has been sold for $63,356.40 (around Rs 52.4 lakh) at an online auction.

According to Apple Insider, the phone belonged to Karen Green who received it as a gift from her friends. The phone, however, was only compatible with AT&T mobile networks, and since Green was using Verizon at the time, the phone was kept in storage and forgotten.

In 2019, Green had the phone appraised and it was valued at $5,000. She hung on to the phone a little longer and put it up for auction to raise funds for a business venture.

The auction began on February 2 with a starting bid of $2,500 but ballooned past $60,000, when it was finally sold. In October 2022, another factory- sealed 2007 iPhone sold for more than $30,000. Also Read | Apple may announce mixed reality headset at WWDC in June Now excuse me while I look for my classic sixth-generation iPod with the scroll wheel. You never know what prices it could fetch.

Moneycontrol News