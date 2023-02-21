 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
First generation iPhone sells for $63,000 at an auction

Moneycontrol News
Feb 21, 2023 / 11:38 AM IST

The factory sealed, first-generation iPhone was valued at $5,000

(Image Courtesy: LCG Auctions)

A factory-sealed first-generation iPhone has been sold for $63,356.40 (around Rs 52.4 lakh) at an online auction.

According to Apple Insider, the phone belonged to Karen Green who received it as a gift from her friends. The phone, however, was only compatible with AT&T mobile networks, and since Green was using Verizon at the time, the phone was kept in storage and forgotten.

In 2019, Green had the phone appraised and it was valued at $5,000. She hung on to the phone a little longer and put it up for auction to raise funds for a business venture.