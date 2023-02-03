Everything you need to know about Netflix's password sharing crackdown

After years of turning a blind eye, Netflix is starting to get serious about password sharing.

In 2016 on the cusp of subscriber growth, Netflix described password sharing as a "positive thing". It reasoned that people you share the password with eventually sign up for accounts.

Fast forward to 2023. Netflix reported that its subscriber base has shrunk for the first time in a decade and said that password sharing was part of the problem.

It doesn't help that the competition has grown significantly since 2016. In this fight for subscribers, Netflix will do anything to maintain its bottom line.

Moneycontrol News