Dbrand announces new Something cases, skins to mimic Nothing Phone (1) design

The Nothing Phone (1) was recently unveiled in India and globally. However, Nothing has been building up the hype for its first smartphone for some time now. The primary focus of the Nothing Phone (1) has been its design, particularly the transparent back with the LED strips.

Now, Dbrand is bringing new cases that have a similar design as the Nothing Phone (1)’s back panel. Dbrand only recently announced its new collection of cases and skins, which is titled ‘Something’. The cases in the series match the geometric white and grey style of the Nothing Phone (1).

Dbrand’s Something cases will be available in a limited capacity for the iPhone 13 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, and Pixel 6 Pro. The Something collection includes a grip case and a Skin, which are priced at $24.95 and $49.90, respectively. Dbrand also plans to release a Nintendo Switch version as well as other smartphones based on the demand.

Dbrand CEO Adam Ijaz told The Verge that the Nothing phone’s main appeal is its aesthetics and believed that no one would want to cover the Phone (1) with a case or skin. He said, “If we can’t cover the phone, how do we profit off Nothing?” The belief at Dbrand is that there won’t be a whole lot of Nothing phones and that the brand is “untested” and “overhyped,” but people are interested in the looks, he said.

The Nothing Phone (1) was recently unveiled in India and globally with a starting price of Rs 32,999. The Phone (1) comes in a white and black colour option. You can check out our Nothing Phone (1) hands-on review here.