Could the next great author be a robot? We asked (Human) writers

New York Times
Mar 05, 2023 / 11:34 PM IST

Recently, editors at three science fiction magazines said they had been flooded with AI-generated fiction submissions.

Could AI take the jobs of writers and storytellers? Could AI write truly great literature, the kind that wins awards?

NEW YORK — On Thursday evening, more than 1,000 writers, presenters and guests gathered for the PEN America Literary Awards at Town Hall near Times Square. Just before 6 p.m., the staff set up a small red carpet area for what has been called the Oscars for books.

Slowly, luminaries from the worlds of literature and entertainment — Susan Choi, Jennifer Finney Boylan, Lorne Michaels, Diane Sawyer — arrived. Attendees posed for photos and spoke to the press before slipping away to sip drinks and mingle. At the ceremony, hosted by actor Kal Penn, the literary and free speech organization PEN America honored the best writing from the previous year and conferred more than $350,000 in awards.

Percival Everett took home the prestigious PEN/Jean Stein Award, for his novel, “Dr. No,” and Erika Dickerson-Despenza and Vinod Kumar Shukla were recognized with career achievement awards. Tina Fey was honored with the PEN/Mike Nichols Writing for Performance Award.

The crowd wore neon Barbie pink, flowers on their lapels, feathers in their hair, at least one gold bolo tie and lots of velvet, glitter and sparkles. They accessorized with buttons that said, “Free the Books.”