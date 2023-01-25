 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTechnology

Coca-Cola phone reportedly launching in India soon: Design, dual cameras revealed

Carlsen Martin
Jan 25, 2023 / 03:27 PM IST

The Coca-Cola smartphone appears to have to the same dual-camera setup and LED flash module placement as the Realme 10 4G.

The Coca-Cola smartphone is expected to debut in India soon. The world’s most popular soft drink brand is reportedly collaborating with a smartphone manufacturer to launch its first handset in India in the first quarter of 2023.

According to tipster Mukul Sharma, “Coca-Cola is collaborating with a smartphone brand for this new phone.” While Sharma couldn’t confirm the brand, a report by 91mobiles suggests that the OEM in question will be Realme.

The publication noted that the design of the Coca-Cola phone looked a lot like that of the Realme 10 4G, which was unveiled in India earlier this month. The Coca-Cola smartphone appears to have to the same dual-camera setup and LED flash module placement as the Realme 10 4G.

Additionally, the volume and power buttons on the right side of the device are also rounded like those on the Realme 10 4G. Other than the Coca-Cola phone’s design and speculated launch date, not much is known about the handset. The smartphone has the bright red Coca-Cola finish with red accents all over and the Coca-Cola branding along the bottom and entire right side of the back panel.

Coca-Cola Phone Expected Price in India