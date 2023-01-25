Coca-Cola phone reportedly launching in India soon: Design, dual cameras revealed

The Coca-Cola smartphone is expected to debut in India soon. The world’s most popular soft drink brand is reportedly collaborating with a smartphone manufacturer to launch its first handset in India in the first quarter of 2023.

According to tipster Mukul Sharma, “Coca-Cola is collaborating with a smartphone brand for this new phone.” While Sharma couldn’t confirm the brand, a report by 91mobiles suggests that the OEM in question will be Realme.

The publication noted that the design of the Coca-Cola phone looked a lot like that of the Realme 10 4G, which was unveiled in India earlier this month. The Coca-Cola smartphone appears to have to the same dual-camera setup and LED flash module placement as the Realme 10 4G.

Additionally, the volume and power buttons on the right side of the device are also rounded like those on the Realme 10 4G. Other than the Coca-Cola phone’s design and speculated launch date, not much is known about the handset. The smartphone has the bright red Coca-Cola finish with red accents all over and the Coca-Cola branding along the bottom and entire right side of the back panel.

Coca-Cola Phone Expected Price in India

If the Coca-Cola phone is indeed a rebagged Realme 10 4G, then its price and specifications are already avaialble. The Realme 10 4G price in India is set at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB/64GB model, while the phone is also offered in an 8GB/128GB configuration that will set you back Rs 16,999. Realme 10 4G Specifications

The handset is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC paired with 4GB or 8GB of RAM. The phone also comes with 64GB and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It also has a microSD card slot for storage expansion. It runs on Android 12 based on Realme UI 3.0 as opposed to Android 13. The smartphone has a 2400x1080 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, and a touch sampling rate of 360Hz. It has a peak brightness of 1000 nits and is protected by Gorilla Glass 5. The Realme 10 features a dual-camera setup on the back with a 50-megapixel main shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the Realme 10 boasts a 16 MP camera for selfies. The Realme 10 has a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W wired fast charging, which the company says can charge the phone up to 50 percent in 28 minutes.

Carlsen Martin