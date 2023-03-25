 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
OpenAI says ChatGPT may have leaked user payment information due to a bug

Moneycontrol News
Mar 25, 2023 / 01:13 PM IST

OpenAI said the bug that caused ChatGPT to show user conversations may have also leaked the payment information of 1.2% of ChatGPT Plus users

(Image: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg)

OpenAI, the company behind AI chatbot ChatGPT, has said that a bug may have caused ChatGPT to reveal user payment information for 1.2 percent of ChatGPT Plus subscribers.

On March 23, OpenAI said a bug in an open-source library that the bot uses resulted in user conversation titles being visible to other people on the platform as well.

Now, OpenAI is saying that the same bug may have also caused "unintentional visibility of payment-related information of 1.2% of the ChatGPT Plus subscribers who were active during a specific nine-hour window".