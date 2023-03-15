 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTechnology

ChatGPT creator OpenAI debuts new GPT-4 AI system

Bloomberg
Mar 15, 2023 / 09:52 AM IST

The startup said the new version of the technology, called GPT-4, is more accurate, creative and collaborative. Microsoft Corp., which has invested more than $10 billion in OpenAI, said the new version of the AI tool is powering its Bing search engine.

The earlier version of the ChatGPT chat screen on a smartphone.

OpenAI is unveiling the successor to an artificial intelligence tool that spawned viral services ChatGPT and Dall-E, and set off an intense competition among technology companies in the area known as generative AI.

The startup said the new version of the technology, called GPT-4, is more accurate, creative and collaborative. Microsoft Corp., which has invested more than $10 billion in OpenAI, said the new version of the AI tool is powering its Bing search engine.

GPT-4, which stands for generative pretrained transformer 4, will be available to OpenAI’s paid ChatGPT Plus subscribers, and developers can sign up to build applications with it. OpenAI said Tuesday the tool is “40% more likely to produce factual responses than GPT-3.5 on our internal evaluations.” The new version can also handle text and image queries — so a user can submit a picture with a related question and ask GPT-4 to describe it or answer questions.

GPT-3 was released in 2020, and along with the 3.5 version, was used to create the Dall-E image-generation tool and the chatbot ChatGPT — two products that caught the public imagination and spurred other tech companies to pursue AI more aggressively. Since then, buzz has grown over whether the next model will be more proficient and possibly able to take on additional tasks.